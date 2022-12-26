Buy Bharat Electronics, target price Rs 125: ICICI Securities

has buy call on Bharat Electronics with a target price of Rs 125. The current market price of Bharat Electronics is Rs 99.5.

Bharat Electronics, incorporated in the year 1954, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 72293.71 Crore) operating in Defence sector.

Bharat Electronics key Products/Revenue Segments include Electronic Components & Equipments, Sale of services, Other Operating Revenue, Scrap and Rent for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 4035.38 Crore, up 25.21 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3222.82 Crore and up 7.89 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 3740.43 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 614.83 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Dinesh Kumar Batra, Mr.Gokulan Bangakandy, Mr.Shivnath Yadav, Mr.Prafulla Kumar Choudhury, Dr.N Santhoshkumar, Mr.Mansukhbhai S Khachariya, Dr.Binoy Kumar Das, Dr.P V Parthasarathi, Mr.Anurag Bajpai, Mr.Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Mr.M V Rajasekhar, Mr.Vinay Kumar Katyal, Mrs.Anandi Ramalingam, Mrs.Shyama Singh. Company has Guru & Jana as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 731 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

BEL into radar systems and telemetry (BUY; TP: Rs125) is also likely to benefit from capital spending on surveillance systems.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51.14 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 15.99 per cent, DIIs 25.58 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.