Buy Axis Bank, target price Rs 960: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities Limited has buy call on with a target price of Rs 960. The current market price of Axis Bank is Rs 940.05. The stop loss suggested for the recommended stock price is Rs 920.



Axis Bank, incorporated in the year 1993, is a banking company (having a market cap of Rs 288776.05 Crore).

Axis Bank key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest & Discount on Advances & Bills, Income From Investment, Interest and Interest On Balances with RBI and Other Inter-Bank Funds for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 25258.80 Crore, up 11.34 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 22686.46 Crore and up 20.47 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 20966.61 Crore. The bank has reported net profit after tax of Rs 5612.33 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Breakout from triangle formation with a bullish en-gulfing candlestick pattern indicates uptrend.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 9.7 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 51.35 per cent, DIIs 26.7 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.