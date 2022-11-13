Buy Ashok Leyland, target price Rs 180: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has buy call on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 180. The current market price of . is Rs 147.7.

Ashok Leyland Ltd., incorporated in the year 1948, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 43372.42 Crore) operating in Auto sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Commercial Vehicles, Spare Parts & Others, Sale of services, Engine & Gensets, Ferrous Castings, Scrap, Export Incentives, Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 9620.28 Crore, up 32.72 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 7248.49 Crore and up 72.19 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 5586.91 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 183.59 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51.54 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 15.03 per cent, DIIs 19.5 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.