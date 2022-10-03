Buy Ambuja Cements, target price Rs 540: Chandan Taparia

Chandan of has buy call on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 540. The current market price of is Rs 512.., incorporated in the year 1981, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 102379.87 Crore) operating in Cement sector.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Cement, Other Operating Revenue and Scrap for the year ending 31-Dec-2021.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 8165.85 Crore, up 2.20 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 7990.34 Crore and up 15.73 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 7055.76 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 859.08 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Breakout on monthly frame with good volumes and holding well above its 50 DEMA



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 63.2 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 12.82 per cent, DIIs 14.98 per cent.