Buy Affle (India), target price Rs 1396: ICICI Securities

has buy call on Affle (India) with a target price of Rs 1396. The current market price of Affle (India) Ltd. is Rs 1164.3.

Affle (India) Ltd., incorporated in the year 1994, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 15869.53 Crore) operating in Services sector.

Affle (India) Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Media Entertainment and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 367.42 Crore, up 3.51 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 354.97 Crore and up 26.73 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 289.93 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 58.98 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 59.89 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 16.41 per cent, DIIs 5.79 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.