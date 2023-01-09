Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, target price Rs 380 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has buy call on with a target price of Rs 380.The current market price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is Rs 271.25.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, incorporated in the year 2007, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 25427.89 Crore) operating in Retail sector.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail key Products/Revenue Segments include Apparels, Homemart & Accessories, Commission, Scrap, Export Incentives, Other Operating Revenue and Other Services for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3096.62 Crore, up 6.56 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2905.88 Crore and up 48.91 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2079.53 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 29.42 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Kumar Mangalam Birla, Mr.Arun Adhikari, Ms.Preeti Vyas, Mr.Nish Bhutani, Mr.Sunirmal Talukdar, Ms.Sukanya Kripalu, Mr.Vikram Rao, Mr.Vishak Kumar, Ms.Sangeeta Pendurkar, Mr.Ashish Dikshit, Mr.Himanshu Kapania, Mr.Yogesh Chaudhary. Company has S R B C & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 94 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

For ABFRL, the brokerage expects Lifestyle brands to register 16% YoY growth whereas Pantaloons division is expected to register subdued growth of ~9%.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 56.08 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 13.24 per cent, DIIs 18.97 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.