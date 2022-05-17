Butte nurse charged with unlawfully obtaining opiates from four health care facilities

(STL.News) A Butte nurse suspected of illegally obtaining opiates from four health care facilities in three communities appeared for arraignment on an indictment today, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Shantyl Marie Giacoletto, 30, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances. If convicted of the most serious crime, Giacoletto faces a maximum of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Giacoletto was detained pending further proceedings.

The indictment alleges that Giacoletto unlawfully obtained oxycodone from Community Hospital of Anaconda from March 2021 to June 2021; unlawfully obtained oxycodone and hydrocodone from Copper Ridge Health and Rehab in Butte from August 2021 to November 2021; unlawfully obtained oxycodone and hydrocodone from Continental Care and Rehabilitation in Butte in October 2021; and unlawfully obtained oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine from The Ivy in Deer Lodge in November 2021.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Anaconda Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today