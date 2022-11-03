BUSINESS LIVE: Sainsbury's sales fall; BT boosts cost savings target

Markets are anticipating the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Commitee to vote for a base rate hike of 75 basis points to 3 per cent at midday today. Investors will also have a keen eye on the bank’s revised inflation and GDP growth forecasts.

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Among UK companies with reports and updates are Sainsbury’s, BT Group, Rolls-Royce, RS Group, Smith & Nephew and Trainline. Read the Thursday 3 November Business Live blog below.

