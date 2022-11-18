BUSINESS LIVE: Nationwide profits jump 13%; UK retail sales fall



BUSINESS LIVE: Nationwide profits jump 13% on rate hikes; UK retail sales fall; Tesco to offer advances on payBy Live Commentary Published: 03:08 EST, 18 November 2022 | Updated: 03:08 EST, 18 November 2022

The FTSE 100 is up 0.2 per cent in early trading. Among UK companies with reports and updates are Nationwide, Tesco, DS Smith, Legal & General, Liontrust and Rio Tinto. Read the Friday 18 November Business Live blog below. > If you are using our app or a third-party site click here to read Business Live

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…