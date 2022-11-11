BUSINESS LIVE: GDP shrinks 0.2%; Business travel lifts Heathrow



BUSINESS LIVE: British economy shrinks 0.2%; Return of business travel lifts Heathrow; Beazley faces $120m Hurricane Ian lossBy Live Commentary Published: 02:41 EST, 11 November 2022 | Updated: 02:55 EST, 11 November 2022

UK GDP shrank by 0.2 per cent in the three months to September, representing the start of what is forecast to be a lengthy recession, Office for National Statistics data shows. However, this is a smaller contraction than the 0.5 per cent fall predicted by economists. The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Among UK companies with reports and updates are Heathrow, Beazley, GSK, Halma, TheWorks and AstraZeneca. Read the Friday 11 November Business Live blog below. > If you are using our app or a third-party site click here to read Business Live

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…