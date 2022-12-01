

BUSINESS LIVE: AJ Bell hails another strong year; Hotel Chocolat falls to loss; Peel Hunt narrowly stays in profitBy Harry Wise For This Is Money Published: 02:46 EST, 1 December 2022 | Updated: 02:46 EST, 1 December 2022

Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are AJ Bell, Hotel Chocolat Group, Peel Hunt, and Huel.> If you are using our app or a third-party site click here to read Business Live

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…