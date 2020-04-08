Business Complies with Stay Home, Stay Safe Order After AG’s Office, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Issue Cease and Desist Letter

(STL.News) – After being contacted by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office and Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting for failing to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, Crystal Car Wash in Kalamazoo County has agreed to cease operations in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Attorney General’s office and Getting last week sent a cease and desist letter to the Portage business, as it is not considered critical infrastructure under the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order and should not be maintaining on-site operations, but reports indicated it was still open. Following a discussion between the Attorney General’s office and the lawyer representing the business, operators of the car wash agreed to close.

“Businesses not considered critical must act responsibly and comply with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order by temporarily suspending or significantly scaling back operations to help keep their employees and customers from contracting COVID-19,” Nessel said. “Protecting the public health and welfare must remain a priority in this pandemic and we appreciate the cooperation of business owners everywhere that take their responsibility in that effort seriously.”

The Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order prohibits any person or entity from operating a business or conducting operations that require workers to leave their homes or places of residence, except to the extent those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct basic minimum operations.

Willful violations of the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order can result in a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each offense, as well as licensing penalties for businesses and other entities. Violations should be reported to law enforcement agencies overseeing the jurisdiction in which the alleged offense occurred.

