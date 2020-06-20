Business Burglary Investigation- Ebony A. Bradley-Farr Arrested by CPD IL

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 06-01-2020 at approximately 12:34 a.m., City of Carbondale Police officers responded to an alarm at Blue Fish Liquors, 2335 Sweets Drive, and initiated a burglary investigation. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Ebony A. Bradley-Farr, 36 of Carbondale, for Burglary. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE