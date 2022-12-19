Burmans eyeing Rs 800-crore stake stale in Dabur via block deal: Reports

The Burman family, which owns Dabur India Limited, is looking at selling stake worth Rs 800 crore through a block deal on Tuesday, according to reports.

The promoters will offer up to 4% discount from the current market price for the stake in the fast moving consumer goods major. On Monday, the stock ended 1.6% higher at Rs 589.05.

As of September-end, the Burman family together held 67.24% stake in India.

Goldman Sachs is the broker to the deal. Dabur is among the few stocks in the FMCG space to have underperformed in 2022. The stock has net gained just 1.5% year-to-date, whereas the Nifty 50 has risen about 6%.

