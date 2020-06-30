Burleson Resident Claims $1 Million Prize in Texas lottery

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A Burleson resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Golden Riches. The ticket was purchased at Grapevine Beer & Wine, located at 2100 W. Northwest Highway (Suite 215), in Grapevine. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Golden Riches offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.52, including break-even prizes.

