Builder Breaks Ground on First Las Vegas Rental Home Community

LAS VEGAS and PHOENIX (STL.News) – MODERNE Communities, a privately held residential real estate development company under the direction of real estate veteran and home builder, Randy Bury, purchased 14-acres in the city of North Las Vegas. Bury plans to build a gated community with 185 single family homes offered for rent. The company recently broke ground on the new community located at North 5th Street and West Centennial Parkway.

MODERNE at Centennial will be the first purpose-built, single-story single-family rental home community in Las Vegas. The community will include a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from approximately 640 to 1,225 square feet. In addition to gated security, community amenities will include 12 pocket parks, a community fitness center, pool, ramada and barbecue area and three electric car charging stations.

“Las Vegas offers a variety of traditional multi-family high-rise apartments, but we wanted to introduce a more innovative community concept that appeals to single professionals, young families and empty nesters that want more privacy, outdoor space and a sense of community,” explains Bury, founder and president of MODERNE Communities.

The contemporary style single-story homes feature 9-foot ceilings, open kitchen living space and private backyards with doggy door access. Each home includes a technology package with keyless entry, smart home security system and access to community wide high-speed Wi-Fi. There will be plenty of parking with a mix of full garages, covered and surface parking available.

Bury adds, “MODERNE at Centennial offers residents a single-family home environment within a planned neighborhood with two elementary schools just across the way, easy access to freeway system, nearby shopping, local job centers and downtown Las Vegas.”

MODERNE Communities will enlist a professional management company to oversee leasing and neighborhood maintenance. MODERNE at Centennial is targeted to open its leasing office by August with move-in expected to begin in September.

For more information on the company and its communities visit modernecommunities.com.

About MODERNE Communities

MODERNE Communities is a residential real estate development company with offices in Nevada and Arizona. Founded and operated by Randy Bury in 2019, MODERNE Communities will open its first single-family unit community for lease in summer 2020. For more information visit modernecommunities.com.