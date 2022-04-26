Buffalo: Victor Quinones Pleads Guilty To Selling Heroin

Buffalo Man, Victor Quinones Pleads Guilty To Selling Heroin

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Victor Quinones, 25, of Buffalo, NY, who was convicted of distribution of heroin, was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel L. Violanti, who handled the case, stated that on July 16, 2019, Quinones sold heroin to an individual working with the FBI. A few days later, on July 18, 2019, a federal search warrant was executed at Quinones’ residence on Leroy Avenue where he was apprehended.

Investigators recovered drug packaging and a quantity of butyryl fentanyl. Quinones admitted to distributing heroin in the Buffalo area for approximately one year, including the sale of heroin to an individual who overdosed and died.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today