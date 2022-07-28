Buffalo: Shamaar Braggs Sentenced On Gun Charge

Buffalo Man, Shamaar Braggs Sentenced On Gun Charge

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Shamaar Braggs, 41, of Buffalo, NY, who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, was sentenced to serve six months home incarceration and three years supervised release by Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who handled the case, stated that in May 2018, Braggs was under the supervision of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision following a previous drug conviction in Chautauqua County Court.

On May 19, 2018, New State Parole Officers conducted a parole search of Braggs’ residence, during which they located a .40 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber assault rifle, an assault rifle, a quantity of marijuana and suboxone, $2,730.00 in cash, and two digital scales. Buffalo Police Officers then responded and took Braggs into custody.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. DeVito, the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, under the direction of Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today