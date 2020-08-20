Buffalo Man Brandon Cooley Going To Prison For His Role In Cocaine Conspiracy

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Brandon Cooley, of Buffalo, NY, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Misha A. Coulson, who handled the case, stated that in the early morning hours of June 3, 2018, the defendant was driving a vehicle stopped by the Buffalo Police Department after it was observed committing traffic violations for excessive tinted windows and speeding. Officers searched the vehicle after detecting a strong odor of marijuana coming from it. Quantities of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine were recovered, along with marijuana, a scale, gloves, packaging, and seven cellphones.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly, and the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

