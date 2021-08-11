Buffalo: Malik Matthews Going To Prison For Selling Cocaine

Buffalo Man, Malik Matthews Going To Prison For Selling Cocaine

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Malik Matthews, 22, of Buffalo, NY, who was convicted of conspiring to distribute cocaine, was sentenced to serve 41 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan E. Leydecker and Paul C. Parisi, who handled the case, stated that between June 2018 and October 2019, the defendant sold cocaine to an individual over 50 times. In addition, Matthews sold crack cocaine to an undercover police officer. On June 4, 2019, Buffalo Police Officers executed a search warrant at the defendant’s Grey Street residence. During the search they seized three loaded firearms, ammunition, two bags of suspected crack cocaine, five digital scales, a bottle of a cutting agent, and a box of sandwich bags.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

