Budget risks losing us the next general election, Tory rebels warn Rishi Sunak

THE Budget risks losing Rishi Sunak the next general election, senior Tory MPs warned last night.

The PM is facing a growing revolt after the cash-grabbing Autumn Statement hiked taxes to their highest level since World War Two.

2The Budget risks losing Rishi Sunak the next general election, senior Tory MPs warned last nightCredit: Getty

2Tory grandee Sir John Redwood warned that tax rises would not encourage people to vote ConservativeCredit: Alamy

Meanwhile, there are fears Brexit could be compromised in a bid to boost growth.

Some Government figures are said to be pushing for a Swiss-style deal with the EU — a move that would almost certainly spark mutiny in the Conservative Party.

Tory grandee Sir John Redwood warned “tax rises and austerity” will “not woo voters back”.

Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said taxes are “simply too high”.

But a Tory rebellion is likely to fizzle out by the time the Budget is voted on next month as it is a confidence vote.

This means any Tory voting against the measures risks being booted out of the parliamentary party.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Sir John said: “People did not vote Conservative in 2019 to have high taxes and wasteful public spending. They did not just vote Brexit for the sake of it.

“We voted Conservative to get Brexit wins from lower taxes and more sensible rules to unleash enterprise and boost prosperity.

“I cannot believe the Prime Minister will want to fight an election with promises of tax rises and austerity to come.

“That will not woo the voters back. So why not start the change now?

“We need less wasteful public spending, lower taxes and proper backing of enterprise.

“Without the strivers and savers, winning an election will be unlikely.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Taxation as a percentage of the economy is simply too high. That will constrain growth, and growth is what’s needed.”