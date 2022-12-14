BTC Market Technical Indicators Forecast Further Bull Boom By CoinEdition – Investing.com

© Reuters. BTC Market Technical Indicators Forecast Further Bull Boom

price rises due to FOMC statement anxiety.BTC has been on an upward trend in the preceding 24 hours, according to recent statisticsTechnical signs indicate that a prolonged bull run is on the horizon.

The bulls remained in charge of the market throughout the day after invalidating the short-lived momentum that had succeeded in pushing prices to $17,412.19. As of press time, this upward momentum has managed to value Bitcoin (BTC) prices at $17,888.92, representing a 2.51% boost.

With the anticipated interest rate hike, the BTC market has seen increased purchasing pressure, with trading volume increasing by 9.77% to $22,941,703,396 and market capitalization increasing by 2.20% to $342,843,373,129. This move bolsters the BTC market’s tenacity as well as the much-anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement.

