BSE gets SEBI nod to appoint Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD, CEO

on Monday said that it received consent from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to appoint Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the exchange.

His appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders, BSE said in an exchange filing.

The top position has been vacant since July when the then MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned from the post to join the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In late July, Chauhan was appointed as MD and CEO of NSE.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

