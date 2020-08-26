Brownsville Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize in Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A Brownsville resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Jackpot. The ticket was purchased at Speedy Pack II, located at 2275 N. Expressway, in Brownsville. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the last of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Jackpot offers more than $180.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes.

