Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl at Gateway International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged fentanyl, hidden within a 2010 Chrysler 300.

“These are incredibly dangerous drugs and our community is safer with them off our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Sunday, Apr. 26, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 33-year-old male Mexican citizen applied for entry into the United States driving a 2010 Chrysler 300. The driver was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system, CBP officers discovered one package which contained a total of 2.39 pounds of alleged fentanyl hidden within the vehicle.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl from the seizure is $66,920.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.