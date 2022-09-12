Browning: Dale Ray Racine Admits Assaulting

Browning man, Dale Ray Racine admits assaulting another man, causing serious injury

(STL.News) A Browning man suspected of beating another man in the head on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation admitted to an assault charge today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Dale Ray Racine, 30, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Racine faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other sentencing factors. Sentencing was set for Jan. 26, 2023. Racine was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that on Nov. 19, 2021, Racine and another individual assaulted the victim, identified as John Doe, in a Browning residence, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Doe was asleep when he woke to banging on the door and heard people talking. Doe sat up and saw Racine and the other individual rushing toward him. Doe was struck multiple times in the head and once to the hand and leg. Doe was treated for injuries to his head and hand.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today