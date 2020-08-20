Broward County Man Carlos Colon Claims $2 Million Top Prize

Broward County Man Claims First $2 Million Top Prize Playing The Monopoly™ Bonus Spectacular Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Carlos Colon, 68, of Margate, claimed the first $2 million top prize from the MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000.00.

Colon purchased his winning ticket from Margate Mini Mart, located at 7600 Margate Boulevard in Margate. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR game launched in July and features more than $162 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.44.

