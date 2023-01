He also “spent bitcoin extravagantly” at strip clubs and on private jet flights. Photos recovered from his cell phone show a lavish evening out at a club: Gary bathing in a tub full of cash, a blissful smile on his face as scantily-clad dancers mingle behind him. A text reveals that Gary paid $122,232 for the privilege of swimming in the pool of 100,000 one-dollar bills surrounded by the dancers. The massive bill included $15,000 for a “dancer fee” and $25,000 for the room.