Bronx Man Feddi Charged With Queens Murder

(STL.News) – Geoffrey S. Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Darcel D. Clark, Bronx District Attorney, announced the unsealing yesterday of a Superseding Indictment charging JERRY ROJAS, a/k/a “Feddi,” with the January 13, 2020, murder of Vladimir Olivo, 42, in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and 208th Street in Queens, New York. The case has been assigned to United States District Judge Jesse M. Furman. ROJAS was arrested yesterday and presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks in the Northern District of New York.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “As alleged in the Indictment, Jerry Rojas murdered Vladimir Olivo earlier this year. Thanks to the outstanding work of the NYPD, DEA, and the Special Agents of our Office, Rojas now faces federal murder charges for this terrible crime. I want to specially thank District Attorney Clark for the collaboration between our offices that helped make this prosecution possible.”

As alleged in the Superseding Indictment unsealed yesterday in Manhattan federal court[1]:

JERRY ROJAS, a/k/a “Feddi,” is a member of the Black Stone Gorilla Gang, a racketeering enterprise that operates principally in the New York City metropolitan area and in the jails and prisons of New York City and the State of New York. In order to enrich the enterprise, preserve and protect the power of the enterprise, and enhance its criminal operations, BSGG members and associates committed, conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence, including murder and assaults; distributed and possessed with intent to distribute narcotics; committed robberies; engaged in bank fraud and wire fraud; and obtained, possessed, and used firearms. BSGG members also evaded prosecution by law enforcement authorities through acts of intimidation and violence against potential witnesses to crimes committed by the gang.

On or about January 13, 2020, ROJAS shot and killed Vladimir Olivo in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and 208th Street in Queens.

