Bronx Man Albert Paulin Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Identity Theft

(STL.News) – Albert Paulin, 43, of Bronx, New York, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from approximately August of 2017, to approximately January of 2018, Paulin conspired with others to withdraw money from other person’s bank accounts. Specifically, Paulin drove runners to a number of bank branches and provided them with false driver’s licenses that contained bank customers’ personal identifying information and the runners’ photographs. Paulin also provided the runners with the account holders’ bank account number. The runners then entered the bank branches and withdrew funds from bank accounts with the information provided by PaulinIn total, Paulin’s runners successfully withdrew over $109,900 and attempted to withdraw an additional $43,700 from over 19 victims’ bank accounts.

Paulin is scheduled to be sentenced on May 14, 2020.

“Bank fraud and identify theft offenses cause great harm to victims and undermine confidence in our financial institutions,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “The damage is increased when organized criminal conspiracies are involved. Fraudsters who come to New Hampshire to commit crimes should know that our law enforcement community is working hard to protect our citizens. Those who seek to profit from fraud will be caught and they will be prosecuted.”

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter.

