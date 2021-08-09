Bronx: Kasheen Samuels Convicted Of Multiple Offenses

Bronx Man, Kasheen Samuels Convicted Of Murder, Robbery, And Drug Trafficking Offenses

(STL.News) Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a jury returned a guilty verdict Friday against KASHEEN SAMUELS, a/k/a “Kash,” a/k/a “JR,” on five counts, including charges relating to the felony murder of Andrew Torres during an armed robbery, as well as other charges relating to robbery, robbery conspiracy, and narcotics conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos presided over the 9-day trial.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “Kasheen Samuels planned and carried out dangerous gunpoint robberies for years. He spread addiction in our communities by selling crack cocaine and heroin. A young man was shot and killed during one of his robberies, and Kasheen Samuels now stands convicted of that murder by a unanimous jury. We will continue our work with law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute gun violence and drug trafficking crimes, and to pursue justice for the victims of violent crimes.”

According to the Superseding Indictment and the evidence at trial:

In June 2017, Kasheen Samuels and others conspired to rob a man of money and jewelry in the Bronx, New York and Middlesex County, New Jersey. The robbery took place in a New Jersey hotel, during which a young man was shot and killed. SAMUELS assisted in planning the robbery, provided a gun that was used during the robbery, and obtained jewelry stolen from one of the victims.

In addition, during April 2016, SAMUELS and others conspired to steal drug-trafficking proceeds near an autobody shop in the Bronx. SAMUELS also conspired to distribute large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine in the Bronx and Burlington, Vermont, from 2015 to 2018.

* * *

SAMUELS, 34, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery in April 2016, which carries a maximum prison term of twenty years; conspiracy to commit robbery in June 2017, which carries a maximum prison term of twenty years; robbery on June 21, 2017, which carries a maximum prison term of twenty years; murder through the use of a firearm on June 21, 2017, which carries a mandatory consecutive prison term of five years and a maximum prison term of life; and conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin, which carries a mandatory minimum prison term of ten years and a maximum prison term of life. SAMUELS was acquitted of one count of attempted robbery in April 2016 and one count of using a firearm in connection with that attempted robbery.

The statutory maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by the judge.

Ms. Strauss praised the outstanding work of the Special Agents of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Ms. Strauss also thanked the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office of New Jersey, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the New York State Police, the Burlington Police Department, the New York City Police Department, and the Yonkers Police Department for their assistance.

The case is being handled by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Jessica K. Fender, Mollie Bracewell, Christopher Brumwell, and Jason Swergold, and paralegal specialist Christopher Sykes, are in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today