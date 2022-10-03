Brokerages see up to 41% upside in this Jhunjhunwala Tata stock

New Delhi: Amid the spiking trend and demand for the electronic vehicles ( EVs ), brokerage firms have turned bullish on select domestic car manufacturers, who have recently launched a host of mobility solutions in the same segment.

Among them, Jefferies, a global brokerage firm, remains positive on

, which recently launched Taigo’s EV variant. It is the third electronic car from the company, and first hatchback to be launched in an electric model.

It believes that the Tiago EV offers an attractive proposition, providing the differentiated appeal of an EV at a reasonable price. Tata is also expanding its EV availability from to 165 cities as it expects good acceptance of Tiago EV in tier-2/3 cities.

The brokerage firms believe that EVs are the future and poised to gain substantial market shares in India’s passenger vehicles segment in the next few years. “We believe Tata has potential to gain share as EV adoption rises,” said Jefferies.

Tata brings electric to small cars, which is a modified version of the existing Tiago ICE, on the similar lines as the Nexon and Tigor EVs. Tiago EV will come at an attractive introductory price, said the brokerage firm.

It will have two battery options of 24kWh and 19kWh, with a range of 315km and 250km, respectively, under test conditions. Tata is providing four options- standard 15A plug point, 3.3KW, and 7.2KW AC home chargers, and DC fast charging.



Tata Motors has launched Tiago EV at an price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for first 10,000 customers, who can book cars from October and deliveries will begin for January 2023. Tata is offering an 8-year and 160K km battery warranty.

“We believe Tiago EV offers an attractive proposition for consumers, providing the differentiated appeal of an EV at a reasonable price,” said Jefferies. Despite the higher pricing, it believes that one can get to the break even in 5 years, compared to the petrol variant.

India is in the nascent stages of electrification, with EVs forming just 1 per cent of PVs. Tata has taken an early lead, with EVs now contributing about 8 per cent of its India PV volumes.

Tata intends to expand its electric PV portfolio from 3 EVs at present to 10 by FY26, Jefferies noted. The launch of electric Ace in May extended electrification to small commercial vehicles, it added

“We like Tata’s EV strategy, which should drive market share gains for the company as EV adoption rises in India,” said Jefferies with a buy call and a target price of Rs 540 on the stock. The target is about 35 per cent higher from the current levels.

Notwithstanding the near-term macro challenges for JLR, Jefferies continue to like Tata given strong cyclical recovery in Indian trucks and PVs, an improved franchise in Indian PVs, and a strong EV focus.

Another brokerage firm

also has a buy rating on Tata Motors but has trimmed its target price to Rs 565 from Rs 690 earlier. However, the latest target is signaling 41 per cent upside in the stock citing lower multiples for JLR and slow production.

Target multiple changed in line with the lower current multiple for peers, it said. “We now value Global PV (ex-JLR) and global CV businesses separately. We also include EVco (new EV subsidiary) in our valuation.”

JLR’s target multiple is at a 20 per cent discount to the global luxury peers but it maintained its holding company discount at 30 per cent for Tata Motors subsidiaries as the management is looking to liquidate some of its holdings.

Deceased legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,62,50,000 equity shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company as of June 30, 2022, which is worth Rs 1,450 crore. The company is yet to file its latest shareholding.

