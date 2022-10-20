Broker OANDA Rebrands, Launches Crypto Trading Service in US Market – Finance Magnates

OANDA, a longtime player in the
multi-asset retail trading industry, has added crypto trading ability to its
platform for users in the United States.
The crypto trading offering was launched in
partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure company, the broker announced on Friday.
Crypto trading now available through OANDA! ?
Find out more about the benefits of trading cryptocurrency with OANDA ?? https://t.co/Qlfvukz7lp#OANDA #SmarterTrading #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ReIdEUyS8S
— OANDA (@OANDA) October 20, 2022
The new feature means that users in the
United States can now trade spot crypto on Paxos’itBit exchange from the OANDA mobile app, the broker said.
“The decision to add crypto access to
OANDA’s popular forex trading platform was made in response to the needs of
active traders—giving them the ability to trade according to their personal
style is key,” explained Jessica Beckstead,
OANDA’s North America and US CEO.
The launch
comes almost one month after the Canada-based broker announced its partnership with Paxos to develop
a crypto trading ecosystem.
OANDA said it added a crypto trading
feature to its platform “to give investors easy access to crypto alongside
their existing forex portfolios in a secure environment.”
“Everything from Paxos account opening to
funding to trading is managed within the app so investors can seamlessly access
major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and PAX Gold against the US
dollar from an intuitive platform,” the broker explained.
Rebranding
On its rebranding, OANDA said it is
unveiling a new brand identity this week. However, the broker’s new logo is already on display on its website.
OANDA, which also offers currency
data and analytics services, added that the move proves its commitment to
facilitate smarter trading for its customers.
“OANDA’s new look and feel represents the
company’s commitment to always putting its clients first,” the broker said.
It added, “The core focus of OANDA’s brand
evolution is to empower traders with the right tools so they can trade smarter.”
‘New Phase of Growth’
Speaking on the launch, Gavin Bambury, the
CEO of OANDA, noted that the number of Americans in search of exposure to
cryptocurrencies continue to increase.
Hence, the need to create “a
unified trading experience” for active traders and sophisticated investors
through the inclusion of digital assets in their portfolios.
“Our partnership with Paxos continues that
growth trajectory as its regulated blockchain infrastructure allows us to
provide our clients [with] access to crypto trading so they have a fast and
secure route to the digital economy,” Bambury added.
