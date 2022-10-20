Broker OANDA Rebrands, Launches Crypto Trading Service in US Market – Finance Magnates

OANDA, a longtime player in the

multi-asset retail trading industry, has added crypto trading ability to its

platform for users in the United States.

The crypto trading offering was launched in

partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure company, the broker announced on Friday.

Crypto trading now available through OANDA! ? Find out more about the benefits of trading cryptocurrency with OANDA ?? https://t.co/Qlfvukz7lp#OANDA #SmarterTrading #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ReIdEUyS8S — OANDA (@OANDA) October 20, 2022

The new feature means that users in the

United States can now trade spot crypto on Paxos’itBit exchange from the OANDA mobile app, the broker said.

“The decision to add crypto access to

OANDA’s popular forex trading platform was made in response to the needs of

active traders—giving them the ability to trade according to their personal

style is key,” explained Jessica Beckstead,

OANDA’s North America and US CEO.

The launch

comes almost one month after the Canada-based broker announced its partnership with Paxos to develop

a crypto trading ecosystem.

OANDA said it added a crypto trading

feature to its platform “to give investors easy access to crypto alongside

their existing forex portfolios in a secure environment.”

“Everything from Paxos account opening to

funding to trading is managed within the app so investors can seamlessly access

major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and PAX Gold against the US

dollar from an intuitive platform,” the broker explained.

Rebranding

On its rebranding, OANDA said it is

unveiling a new brand identity this week. However, the broker’s new logo is already on display on its website.

OANDA, which also offers currency

data and analytics services, added that the move proves its commitment to

facilitate smarter trading for its customers.

“OANDA’s new look and feel represents the

company’s commitment to always putting its clients first,” the broker said.

It added, “The core focus of OANDA’s brand

evolution is to empower traders with the right tools so they can trade smarter.”

‘New Phase of Growth’

Speaking on the launch, Gavin Bambury, the

CEO of OANDA, noted that the number of Americans in search of exposure to

cryptocurrencies continue to increase.

Hence, the need to create “a

unified trading experience” for active traders and sophisticated investors

through the inclusion of digital assets in their portfolios.

“Our partnership with Paxos continues that

growth trajectory as its regulated blockchain infrastructure allows us to

provide our clients [with] access to crypto trading so they have a fast and

secure route to the digital economy,” Bambury added.