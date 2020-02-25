Brockton Man Anibal Pires Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charge

(STL.News) – A Brockton man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Anibal Pires, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition before U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs, who scheduled sentencing for June 16, 2020.

On Nov. 29, 2018, Pires was found in Brockton in possession of a Taurus PT111, 9mm pistol and 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Due to a prior felony conviction punishable by more than one year incarceration, Pires in prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Brockton Police Department and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney William B. Brady of Lelling’s Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE