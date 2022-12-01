Brits face DAILY strikes until Christmas on trains, post and NHS in new winter of discontent

BRITS face a miserable month of strikes every day until Christmas in a new winter of discontent.

Rail workers, teachers, nurses, posties and more are all set to walk out this month in ongoing rows over pay and conditions.

Millions of Brits face a winter of strike misery which sees no sign of being solved

It will see millions of people affected by the chaotic strike action, and may ruin Christmas for many.

They want inflation-matching payrises to deal with the soaring cost of living.

And many unions are dragging their feet over reforms.

Union chiefs admitted earlier today that they are all in cahoots together to bring the nation to its knees in the run up to Christmas with coordinated strikes.

Hardline NEU, BMA and GMB bosses said they want to spark “maximum impact” by working together to pile pressure on ministers to come together for a better paydeal.

Asked if there will be a “coordinated strike” in the health service, Mr Prendergast told Sky News: “We will be talking to the other unions.

“We know that the nurses have got their first ballot in over 100 years. We know that our colleagues in Unite, in Unison are currently delivering ballots.

“So we’ll be looking to make sure this has the maximum impact.”

Emma Brunswick of the British Medical Association said that it was necessary to team up for NHS action to avoid putting patients at risk.

She said: “If we don’t coordinate and how were going to cover care, we will have problems, we want there to be an impact on the employers and the government to bring them to the table, and negotiate faster

“Coordination is not bad news for patients and the public, as well as unions and staff.”

Mary Bousted of the National Education Union added: “If we all have to take action on a particular day then of course we will, in solidarity with other unions.”

Yesterday 10,000 ambulance workers voted to strike in England and Wales after a ballot from GMB union.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff are set to walk out in nine trusts in the run up to Christmas too.