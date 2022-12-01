

Britons hit the slopes in ski holiday boom: Flights expected to hit 83% of pre-pandemic levels despite cost of living squeezeBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:50 EST, 1 December 2022 | Updated: 17:31 EST, 1 December 2022

Brits are flocking back to Europe’s ski slopes despite the cost of living squeeze. Flights from the UK are expected to hit 83 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this month, according to data from aviation analysts Cirium. Trips to Switzerland are predicted to reach 94 per cent of 2019 levels, with Geneva seeing 4.1 per cent more flights than before Covid struck. Austrian resorts Innsbruck and Salzburg are scheduled to have 24 per cent more UK flights than before the pandemic. Hitting the slopes: Flights from the UK are expected to hit 83% of pre-pandemic levels this month, according to data from aviation analysts CiriumTravel agency Ski Solutions said that despite recent political and economic volatility, its booking revenues were currently 23 per cent up on before the pandemic.It added that there was ‘no dip in demand’ for four and five-star packages despite prices having risen 15 per cent in three years. The firm said it was ‘staggered by the unrelenting strength of demand’, with skiers ‘not prepared to give up their annual holiday to the mountains’. Among the most popular destinations were the Alps resorts of Val d’Isere, Val Thorens and Verbier, and, outside Europe, Canada.

