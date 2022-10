© Reuters. British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks at Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay



BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would lower the country’s tax burden in a speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference on Wednesday, adding that the Conservatives would always be the party of low taxes.

“We will lower our tax burden,” she said.