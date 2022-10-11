British house prices may fall 10% – Lloyds executive



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A ‘For Sale” sign is seen outside a residential house during sunrise in London, Britain, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices could fall by 10%, an executive at Lloyds Banking Group (LON:) told an industry event on Tuesday, as the economy adjusts to higher costs of debt and living expenses.

Roselyne Renel, group chief credit officer at Lloyds – Britain’s biggest mortgage lender – said the bank expected prices to correct by around 10% but did not see a collapse.

“I think we look at maybe a 10% correction,” Renel told a Moody’s banking conference in London.