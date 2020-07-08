Britany Lynn Foster Arrested for Murder at Music Valley Drive Motel

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Hermitage Precinct detectives today charged Britany Lynn Foster, 21, with the February 5 murder of Joshua Ryan Steele at the Fiddler’s Inn on Music Valley Drive. Steele, 27, of Joelton, was fatally shot less than an hour after his 10:25 p.m. check-in.

The investigation shows that Steele contacted Foster through a phone number listed in an on-line escort ad and requested that she come to his room. Foster was identified as the woman pictured in the on-line ad. During the execution of a search warrant at Foster’s apartment, a pistol was recovered from a master bedroom closet. A cell phone was also seized. A forensic analysis of the phone showed communication from Steele on the night of February 5.

Foster is jailed in lieu of $500,000 bond

