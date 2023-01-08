Britain's top eateries back in black: Top 100 restaurant groups turn profit



Britain’s top eateries back in black: Top 100 restaurant groups finally turned a profit last year following four years of losses marred by pandemicBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:50 EST, 8 January 2023 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 8 January 2023

Britain’s top 100 restaurant groups finally turned a profit last year following four years of losses marred by the pandemic. The businesses racked up a cumulative profit of just under £20m in 2022, up from a £673m loss the year before as diners returned. Back in the black: The businesses racked up a cumulative profit of just under £20m in 2022, up from a £673m loss the year before as diners returnedBut the recovery only provided a profit margin of less than 0.5 per cent on turnover of £5.2billion, according to analysis from accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young, with the sector’s fragile finances again at risk due to the cost of living squeeze. ‘The industry has done a good job in getting back on the path to profitability but it’s now facing a new challenge,’ said UHY partner Peter Kubik. He also noted that restaurant insolvencies rose by 59 per cent last year to 1,567, adding that the industry faced ‘many headwinds’ ahead.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…