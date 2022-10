© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss talks to reporters after a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – The government of British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to announce a U-turn on its “mini-budget” later on Friday and a plan to freeze corporation tax will be reversed, The Times newspaper reported.