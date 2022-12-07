Britain guides banks on mortgage flexibility in cost of living crisis

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) logo is seen at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s financial watchdog published draft guidance on Wednesday for lenders to help customers finding it difficult to make payments on mortgages during the cost of living crisis. The Financial Conduct Authority’s draft guidance sets out a range of options banks have to support customers, including forbearance, a measure made available during the COVID-19 pandemic when the economy went into lockdown. “It sets out the flexibility firms have when providing forbearance to those who need it, and the scope firms have to vary contract terms for other borrowers who want to reduce their monthly payments,” the FCA said in a statement. In forbearance, firms may offer payment concessions where they agree to accept less than the contractual monthly instalment – resulting in a payment shortfall – but they may also offer contract variations such as term extensions and temporary switches to interest-only, the FCA said. Lenders do not have to reassess affordability when changing a mortgage contract to reflect forbearance, it said. “In the context of the rising cost of living, a firm may be able to offer a group of customers with similar needs and circumstances a range of options that are appropriate to their circumstances,” the watchdog added. The FCA said there is a short public consultation on the guidance until Dec. 21.

“Firms may offer a range of contract variations to support borrowers who would like to reduce their monthly payments, and our rules allow this regardless of whether customers are facing payment difficulties,” the FCA said. “We will consider if there are further steps we can take to help firms to support their borrowers, including at scale.”