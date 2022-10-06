Britain and France agree to tackle small boats crisis and crackdown on ‘criminal gangs trafficking people across Europe’

LIZ Truss secured fresh wins from the French to tackle the small boats crisis ­­— as hopes soared for a Brexit breakthrough on Northern Ireland.

The PM agreed to “deepen cooperation” with Emmanuel Macron over illegal Channel crossings.

2 Liz Truss agreed to ‘deepen cooperation’ with Emmanuel Macron at the summit for the European Political Community in Prague Credit: AFP

2 The PM and French president will crack down on illegal crossings via small boat and on the ‘criminal gangs trafficking people across Europe’ Credit: PA

The agreement came in a meeting with the French leader at a summit for the European Political Community in Prague yesterday.

The two countries, who will hold a summit next year, issued a joint statement promising to crackdown on the “criminal gangs trafficking people across Europe”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will now seek to conclude an “ambitious package of measures” with the French government.

There is also growing optimism that an agreement with Brussels over Northern Ireland post-Brexit trade arrangements can be found.

Ireland’s Leo Varadkar, now deputy PM, and the architect of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol has said it is “too strict”.

He admitted the current red and green lane system for goods crossing the border is “working” for both sides – hinting it could continue.

It comes after Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker said he was sorry for some of his behaviour towards Ireland and the EU during the Brexit process. But while Ms Truss had a good day abroad she faces trouble at home.

She is still under threat from fuming Tory MPs who are pushing for leadership rules to be ripped up within weeks to end her dismal premiership, The Sun can reveal.

It came as a poll put Labour on 53 per cent, with the Conservatives lagging behind on 24 per cent, according to Redfield and Wilton Strategies.

One MP who backed Ms Truss said last night: “There are 70 to 100 MPs who are ready to put letters in to demand change within weeks.”

Under the current rules the new leader is safe for a year from a challenge – but the 1922 executive may be able to alter them it is believed.

One MP warned: “If there’s an existential threat, the (1922) executive will act.”