Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Expiration and Final Results of Registered Exchange Offers

PRINCETON, NJ (STL.News) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) (“Bristol Myers Squibb”) announced today the expiration and final results of its offers to exchange (the “Registered Exchange Offers”) any and all of its outstanding (i) $19,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes previously issued on May 16, 2019 (“May Notes”) pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and (ii) $18,545,623,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding senior unsecured notes previously issued on November 22, 2019 (the “November Notes” and, together with the May Notes, the “Original Notes”) pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, for an equal principal amount of new notes in a transaction registered under the Securities Act (the “Registered Notes”).

The Registered Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 15, 2020 (the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, the aggregate principal amounts of Original Notes set forth in the table below had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Bristol Myers Squibb has accepted for exchange all such tendered Original Notes in the Registered Exchange Offers.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE