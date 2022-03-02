Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend – Payable 5/22/2022

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend – New York – Payable 5/22/2022

NEW YORK (STL.News) Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) yesterday announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents ($0.54) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable June 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2022.