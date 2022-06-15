Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend – August 1st

NEW YORK – Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents ($0.54) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2022.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

Links: