Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Commencement of Registered Exchange Offers

PRINCETON, NJ (STL.News) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) (“Bristol Myers Squibb”) announced today the commencement of its offers to exchange (the “Registered Exchange Offers”) any and all of its outstanding (i) $19,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes previously issued on May 16, 2019 (“May Notes”) pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and (ii) $18,545,623,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding senior unsecured notes previously issued on November 22, 2019 (the “November Notes” and, together with the May Notes, the “Original Notes”) pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, for an equal principal amount of new notes in a transaction registered under the Securities Act (the “Registered Notes”).

The May Notes were issued in a private offering to fund a portion of the aggregate cash consideration payable in connection with the Bristol Myers Squibb’s acquisition of Celgene Corporation (“Celgene”) and to pay related fees and expenses. The November Notes were issued in a private offering upon the completion of Bristol Myers Squibb’s offers to exchange (“prior exchange offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by Celgene.

Bristol Myers Squibb is offering to issue the Registered Notes to satisfy its obligations under the registration rights agreement entered into with the initial purchasers of the May Notes and the registration rights agreement entered into with the dealer managers for the prior exchange offers. The Registered Exchange Offers do not represent a new financing transaction.

The terms of the Registered Notes to be issued in the Registered Exchange Offers are substantially identical to the terms of the corresponding series of Original Notes, except that the issuance of the Registered Notes will be registered under the Securities Act and the transfer restrictions, registration rights and additional interest provisions applicable to the Original Notes will not apply to the Registered Notes. Bristol Myers Squibb will issue the Registered Notes under the same indentures that govern the applicable series of Original Notes.

The following table sets forth the outstanding aggregate principal amount of each series of Original Notes. The Registered Exchange Offers consist of offers to exchange up to the entire aggregate principal amount of each series of Original Notes for an equal principal amount of the corresponding series of Registered Notes.

Title of Series of Notes

Amount – Outstanding

2.875% Senior Notes due 2020 – $1,243,777,000

3.950% Senior Notes due 2020 – $436,313,000

Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2020 – $750,000,000

2.875% Senior Notes due 2021 – $434,815,000

2.250% Senior Notes due 2021 – $464,576,000

2.550% Senior Notes due 2021 – $1,000,000,000

3.250% Senior Notes due 2022 – $861,709,000

3.550% Senior Notes due 2022 – $891,870,000

Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2022 – $500,000,000

2.600% Senior Notes due 2022 – $1,500,000,000

2.750% Senior Notes due 2023 – $697,660,000

3.250% Senior Notes due 2023 – $932,101,000

4.000% Senior Notes due 2023 – $636,086,000

3.625% Senior Notes due 2024 – $882,510,000

2.900% Senior Notes due 2024 – $3,250,000,000

3.875% Senior Notes due 2025 – $2,379,532,000

3.200% Senior Notes due 2026 – $2,250,000,000

3.450% Senior Notes due 2027 – $961,528,000

3.900% Senior Notes due 2028 – $1,456,162,000

3.400% Senior Notes due 2029 – $4,000,000,000

4.125% Senior Notes due 2039 – $2,000,000,000

5.700% Senior Notes due 2040 – $245,785,000

5.250% Senior Notes due 2043 – $391,925,000

4.625% Senior Notes due 2044 – $976,477,000

5.000% Senior Notes due 2045 – $1,959,524,000

4.350% Senior Notes due 2047 – $1,236,433,000

4.550% Senior Notes due 2048 – $1,456,840,000

4.250% Senior Notes due 2049 – $3,750,000,000

Total – $37,545,623,000

Bristol Myers Squibb will accept for exchange any and all Original Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 15, 2020 (as the same may be extended by Bristol Myers Squibb with respect to one or more series of Original Notes, the “Expiration Date”). Prior to the Expiration Date, tenders of Original Notes may be withdrawn according to the procedures described in the Prospectus (as defined below). Promptly after the Expiration Date, Bristol Myers Squibb will settle the Registered Exchange Offers by issuing Registered Notes pursuant to the terms of the Registered Exchange Offers.

A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-238533) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the Registered Exchange Offers was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2020 and was declared effective on June 15, 2020. The Registered Exchange Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a prospectus dated June 16, 2020 (as the same may be amended or supplemented, the “Prospectus”), which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and forms a part of the Registration Statement. The complete terms and conditions of the Registered Exchange Offers, including instructions regarding procedures for tendering Original Notes, are described in the Prospectus, the Registration Statement and related letter of transmittal, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the exchange agent in connection with the Registered Exchange Offers, at (866) 924-2200 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 430-3774.

