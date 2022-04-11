Bristol: Jessica Nicole Sentenced For Meth Trafficking

Bristol, Tennessee Woman, Jessica Nicole Kent Sentenced to 13 Years For Role in Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) A Tennessee woman, who was part of a conspiracy that trafficked methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia, was sentenced last week to 156 months in federal prison.

Jessica Nicole Kent, 35, of Bristol, TN, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Kent conspired with Joshua Desorcy, the ringleader responsible for coordinating the importation of massive shipments of methamphetamine from sources of supply in Mexico to accomplices in Atlanta, Georgia and Houston, Texas. Desorcy directed Kent and other co-conspirators to make numerous trips to Atlanta and Houston to bring back the methamphetamine for further distribution in Southwest Virginia.

In pleading guilty, Kent admitted to not only making those trips to Atlanta to pick up the drugs, but also routinely selling various amounts of both methamphetamine and heroin throughout Southwest Virginia.

In February 2022, Desorcy was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia, Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division, and Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of DEA’s Washington Division made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today