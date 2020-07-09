Brighton Man Michael Galuszka Wins $115,000 from the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) Some friendly advice led to a Brighton man winning a $115,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Michael Galuszka, 64, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on March 30 to win the big prize: 08-15-21-34-35. He bought his winning ticket online at Michigan Lottery.

“I was playing Mega Millions and Powerball online and a friend suggested I try Fantasy 5 because the odds of winning the jackpot are better,” said Galuszka. “I closed my eyes and picked five numbers and played them for the week.

“A few days later, I got an email shortly after the drawing and it said I won $115,000! I couldn’t believe it. Everyone thought I was playing an early April Fool’s Day joke.”

Galuszka visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to take his friend that suggested he play Fantasy 5 on vacation, and then save the remainder.

