BrightDrop Delivers 1st All-Electric EV600 Vehicles to FedEx

FedEx and BrightDrop reach a major milestone in the effort to electrify last-mile deliveries

DETROIT, MI (STL.News) Friday, BrightDrop delivered the first five of 500 electric light commercial vehicles to FedEx, the first customer to receive the EV600s, which are the fastest built vehicles, from concept to market, in General Motors history.

The introduction of BrightDrop’s all-electric, zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles into the FedEx fleet is an important step in the company’s goal to make its global operations carbon neutral by 2040.

“The delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600s is a historic moment, born out of a spirit of collaboration between two leading American companies,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer, FedEx. “At FedEx, transforming our pickup and delivery fleet to electric vehicles is integral to achieving our ambitious sustainability goals announced earlier this year. This collaborative effort shows how businesses can take action to help usher in a lower-emissions future for all.”

“As e-commerce continues to grow, BrightDrop is thrilled to partner with FedEx in our mission to dramatically reduce vehicle emissions from delivery and deliver a brighter future for all of us. FedEx has ambitious sustainability goals, and the speed with which we brought the first BrightDrop electric vehicles to market shows how the private sector can innovate and help bring solutions for some of our biggest climate- and emissions-related challenges,” said Travis Katz, president, and CEO of BrightDrop.

The EV600 combines the best attributes of a traditional and a step-in van into one vehicle, keeping driver safety, comfort, and convenience top of mind.